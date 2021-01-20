Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Trading Up 8.4%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 7,010,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,866,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASRT shares. Gabelli lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,784,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,204. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assertio by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313,400 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Assertio by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

