ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $65.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

