Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $11.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ARESF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. 4,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

