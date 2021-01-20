Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a report released on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE:ARW opened at $105.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

