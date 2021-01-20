Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.11, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.