Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,688,000 after buying an additional 861,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after buying an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after buying an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after buying an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. 372,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,583. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

