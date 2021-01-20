Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for 7.6% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.24% of HollyFrontier worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $47.63.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

