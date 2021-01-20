Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Delek US worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,363. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

