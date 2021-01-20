Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.57) on Monday. Arix Bioscience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 26.83 and a current ratio of 27.11. The company has a market capitalization of £266.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.53.

Get Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Naseem Amin acquired 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £376,980 ($492,526.78).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience plc (ARIX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.