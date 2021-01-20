Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.91.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.