Arconic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,576 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,445% compared to the average volume of 102 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 170,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. Arconic has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

