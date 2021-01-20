Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 151.7% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

SOCL opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73.

