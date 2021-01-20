Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $32,394,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANTM. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $323.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

