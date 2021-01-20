Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 6,962 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98.

