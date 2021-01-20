Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $338,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

