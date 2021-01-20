Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 66.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after buying an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $71,395,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

FISV stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.