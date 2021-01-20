Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after acquiring an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after acquiring an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.10.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.06. 2,358,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.