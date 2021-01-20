Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.10. 27,756,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,043,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $743.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock worth $327,070,745. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

