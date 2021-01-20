Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $11,949,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.19. 3,612,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,419. The firm has a market cap of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

