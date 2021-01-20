Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

