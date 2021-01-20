Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 3,404 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,866. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $124.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

