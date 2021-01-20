ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABIO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. 1,394,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,088. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.18.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing and commercializing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride) is pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

