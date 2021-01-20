Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $610.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 71248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £338.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 465.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 445.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

