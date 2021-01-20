APR Coin (APR) Market Capitalization Reaches $14,480.08

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $14,480.08 and $23.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00104610 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000934 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015434 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00331006 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012452 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,423,611 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

