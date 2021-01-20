Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 720544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.33 million and a PE ratio of -9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.18.

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.