Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.20% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

