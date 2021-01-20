Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,858 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth about $126,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 168,781 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 646,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 59.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 402,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $90,061.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,735.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

