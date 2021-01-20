Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,164 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

