Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

