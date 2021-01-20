Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $703,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

NYSE TGT opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

