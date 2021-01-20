Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.27 Million Holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Shares of COMB opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83.

