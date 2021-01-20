Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

