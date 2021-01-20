Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

