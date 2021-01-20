Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 5,975 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,673. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

