Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 291 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,028 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mirova boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $231.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

