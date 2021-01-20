Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 45,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

Apple stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

