Apexium Financial LP Has $463,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

XRLV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 7,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

