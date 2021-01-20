Apexium Financial LP Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Apexium Financial LP decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,249,000 after purchasing an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.13. 7,160,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,868. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $148.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96.

