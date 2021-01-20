Apexium Financial LP Acquires Shares of 3,594 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $9,924,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 2,988,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.