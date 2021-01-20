Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of AON worth $108,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.16. 1,497,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,777. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

