Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATEX. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 255,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

