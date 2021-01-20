Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Anterix alerts:

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,272,063.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,085.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEX traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,789. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.