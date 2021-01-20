ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ANSYS worth $161,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $827,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

ANSYS stock opened at $369.51 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $378.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

