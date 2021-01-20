Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NGLOY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. 103,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,985. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

