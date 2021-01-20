Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

