Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Up 17.3% in December

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 451,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Andina Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.10. 101,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.04. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

