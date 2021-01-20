Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $11,373.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059266 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00526160 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005512 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00042739 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.57 or 0.03852663 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016310 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013139 BTC.
Anchor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Buying and Selling Anchor
Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
