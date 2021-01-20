Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANCN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,918. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.93. Anchiano Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

