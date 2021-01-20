Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Holdings Raised by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 320.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,547 shares during the quarter. Anaplan accounts for approximately 2.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $45,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,328,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Anaplan by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,571 shares of company stock worth $21,717,195 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.04.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

