Analyzing FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get FluoroPharma Medical alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FluoroPharma Medical and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 139.39 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -33.78

FluoroPharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aspira Women’s Health.

Risk and Volatility

FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. Aspira Women's Health Inc. has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test. It serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.